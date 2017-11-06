Are Harvey Weinsteins' of Bollywood Protected by Culture of Victim Shaming?
Parvathy, who stars in the upcoming Qarib Qarib Singlle with Irrfan Khan, speaks about the Harvey Weinsteins' of Bollywood
(Image courtesy: AP Photo)
It started with a whisper. And then stayed like that for many a year. But now that the whisper has finally become a shout, people everywhere are taking up the call. As the allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein increased in Hollywood, people from other fields and professions came forward to share stories of the abuse they've had to encounter during their careers.
Bollywood however, has been characteristically silent. While Priyanka Chopra admitted to the presence of several Weinsteins' in the Hindi film industry, most members of the fraternity have stayed mum or deflected queries. Irrfan Khan and Parvathy, who are busy promoting their movie, Qarib Qarib Singlle, which releases this Friday, were the latest stars to be asked about this seemingly taboo topic. And while they avoided being explicit in the details, they admitted to the existence of the disturbing trend.
Speaking to NDTV, Parvathy suggested that an existing fear of victim shaming makes it very hard for people, especially actresses, to speak openly about their experiences or even to come together collectively to identify a sexual predator in the industry. She has been similarly vocal in past interviews, identifying the casting couch culture that is pervasive across different film industries, no matter what the language.
