Close to 22 persons have been killed and about 50 injured in a suspected terror attack in a stadium in Manchester, following a concert by singer Ariana Grande. It has also been reported that police were called to reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena at about 10.35 p.m. (local time) following Grande's performance.

Singer Ariana was quick to join other stars and politicians in expressing horror at the events. Grande, who was unhurt in the blast, took to Twitter to state, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

All you wanted to know about the singer



Ariana Grande-Butera, popularly called as Ariana Grande is an American singer. She started her career in the Broadway musical 13, before she bagged the role of Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon TV series Victorious in 2009. After the show got over after four seasons, Grande was seen in the spinoff, Sam & Cat, which ended in 2014.

Her career in music began with the soundtrack Music from Victorious (2011). Later, she signed a recording contract with Republic Records and released Yours Truly - her debut studio album in 2013, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. The Way - the album's lead single - debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with critics comparing her wide vocal range to that of Mariah Carey.

Grande's second studio album, My Everything (2014), debuted at No. 1 in the US.

With the singles including Problem, Break Free, Bang Bang and Love Me Harder from the same album, she stayed in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for 34 weeks and had the most top 10 singles of any artist in 2014.

Grande's accolades include three American Music Awards, the Music Business Association's Breakthrough Artist of the Year, an MTV Video Music Award, three MTV Europe Music Awards and four Grammy Award nominations.

In 2016, Grande was named by Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world on the annual Time 100 list.

In the same year, Grande released Dangerous Woman as the lead single from the retitled album of the same name. The single debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was Grande's seventh top 10 entry on that chart.

Grande is the first person in the history of the Hot 100 to have the lead single from each of her first three albums debut in the top 10. The song later peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100.

On March 18, Be Alright was released by Grande. It charted at No 43 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer is presently on a world tour named Dangerous Woman. Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour kicked off in Phoenix in February.