Ariana Grande Resumes Her Dangerous Woman World Tour in Paris

Los Angeles: Pop star Ariana Grande has resumed her Dangerous Woman World Tour, which was suspended since the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22.

After the AccorHotels Arena concert yesterday, the 23- year-old singer posted a photo to Instagram thanking Paris and saying she is "grateful to be back."

Merci, Paris ♡ Je t'aime Grateful to be back 🙏🏼 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Earlier in the day, Ariana shared a note addressing her fans who were victims of the Manchester terror attack.

"First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart," the former Nickelodeon star wrote on Instagram. "Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and the entire crew. I love you I love you."

First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. ☁️ ♡ 🙏🏼 Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you. A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

On Sunday, Ariana bravely returned to Manchester to perform at One Love Manchester benefit concert with her star- studded friends.

Featuring the likes of Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams, it raised over USD 13 million for victims and families affected by the bombing.

Ariana also released her live cover of Somewhere Over the Rainbow as a charity single.