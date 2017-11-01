Arijit Singh Amazed By Arjun Kanungos' Cover of O Saathi

: Singer Arijit Singh, who originally sang O Saathi for this year's film Shab, found Baaki baatein peene baad hitmaker Arjun Kanungos cover of the love ballad to be equally good.The song was posted on YouTube on Monday along with a note that read: "Just a cover I made for the fun of my favourite song this year. Sorry for not making a video but felt this song was a bit too intimate and it was more about the song than a video."Among those who praised the song included Arijit. He wrote: "Wow! Amazed... equally good. Thank you for this gift. This will be my favourite for some time."Meanwhile, Arjun is in New York shooting for his next song's video which will release by the year end.