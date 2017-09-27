Arijit Singh, Armin Van Buuren To Headline Enchanted Valley Carnival

: As the excitement for the fifth edition of COMIO Enchanted Valley Carnival continues to grow with the unveiling of the Electronic Trance Family stage, India’s largest multi-genre music & camping festival announces the festival headliners. Dutch trance king Armin Van Buuren will be performing to a power-packed stage in the Valley for the very first time.Adding to that, Bollywood singer & crowd favourite Arijit Singh will be returning for the second year in a row. The festival has a lot of surprises in store for their 5th edition.A trance icon who has become one of the most popular DJ’s in the world, Armin Van Buuren has set the standard of the trance movement high with his talent. An influential stalwart in the world of Electronic music, Armin has collaborated with some of the biggest DJ’s and recently released his new mix from his album series- ‘A State Of Trance, Ibiza 2017’.The singer Arijit Singh dazzled the tribe with a 37-piece symphony orchestra band with International members from all over the world and is back to add opulence for the second year! The singing sensation will certainly be adding grandeur to the multi-genre festival as he’s all set to serenade his fans with the biggest Bollywood chartbusters.A unique mix of music, camping, culinary experiences and adventure sports, this one-of-a-kind festival will be held on 16th and 17th December 2017 at the picturesque city of Lonavala.Talking about his performance, Buuren in a statement said, "I’m super excited to return to India and feel honoured to be the headliner of Enchanted Valley Carnival on December 16, at the Electronic Family stage. Can’t wait to see my Indian fans again!’Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO Universal Music Group South Asia, also said, “Our vision for EVC has always been very clear & I’m extremely proud to see the meteoric rise of the festival. The Pivot to move to a multi-genre music format is the biggest & best thing we’ve done. We’re off to an extremely great start for our 5-year celebrations with our title partner, headliner artists & early bird announcements. It only gets bigger & better from here.”