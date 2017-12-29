We Know Why Arjun Kapoor Is Hiding His Face At Sister Anshula Kapoor's Birthday Bash
While Anshula opted for a knee-length black dress for the occasion, the actor too decided to compliment her sister in an all-black outfit.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
We all know Arjun Kapoor is extremely fond of his sister Anshula Kapoor and the siblings share a strong bond. Today, when Anshula turned a year older, her loving brother made sure that he spent all his time with her and her close friends.
While Anshula opted for a knee-length black dress for the occasion, the actor too decided to compliment her sister in an all-black outfit. However, there was something that caught our attention. Arjun did come to attend the party but the actor was hiding his face. Yes, you read that right!
If a report in Pinkvilla is anything to go by, Arjun was spotted wearing a black cloth on his face because he was hiding his new look for his upcoming movie Namastey Canada.
The movie, to be directed by Vipul Shah, will star Parineeti Chopra opposite Arjun and will be shot in Punjab and Canada early next year.
Check out pictures here:
Meanwhile, Arjun took to Instagram to share an adorable post for his sister on her special day.
(all images by Yogen Shah)
