Arjun Kapoor Finds it Tough To Prioritise Work and Maintain Steady Relationship

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor says it is difficult for him to maintain a balance between his work and his personal life.

"I have always prioritised my work. It is not easy to give priority to work and be in a steady relationship. In my life I have given more time for making my work base stronger and hence could not give time to relationships. But at a right time, someone will come," Arjun said in an interview here.

The 31-year-old actor says any girl who ends up in a relationship with him should understand the fact that his life and time is not entirely his.

"One part of my life belongs to audience and another to my work. My life is divided. Also, after being in a relationship with me, that girl also has to face the limelight -- whether she likes it or not. She should appreciate my profession and understand that this is something which she can't getaway from or I can't go away from," he added.

Arjun, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film "Half Girlfriend", has completed five years in the industry.

"The love and support I have received in past years is something I never anticipated. Be it from media or the audience -- everyone has accepted me whole-heartedly and loved my work in films, television and stage shows," he said.

The "2 States" actor says he has got the opportunity to share screen space with some talented co-actors, filmmakers and production houses during his journey in Bollywood so far.

"I only wish that my journey continues because I love being an actor and I love what I do and I don't know anything apart from acting. So, if I don't do acting, I will be stuck," he added.

Half Girlfriend is inspired from author Chetan Bhagat's book of the same name. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film will release on Friday.