Arjun Singh Shekhawat Feels Sports Can Teach People Many Things
Arjun Singh Shekhawat says that among other things, sports can help us reach our fitness goals and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Arjun Singh Shekhawat on his YouTube channel (Image courtesy: YouTube)
Mumbai: Actor Arjun Singh Shekhawat says he enjoys playing sports and feels it's the perfect way to learn teamwork and more.
"A sport teaches teamwork and helps to build problem-solving skills which are very important for actors as we need to work with new people and new team. I personally feel fighting for a common goal with a group of players and coaches, teaches us how to build teamwork and effectively communicate to solve problems," Arjun said in a statement.
Among other things, sports can "help us reach our fitness goals and maintain a healthy weight".
"A sport teaches teamwork and helps to build problem-solving skills which are very important for actors as we need to work with new people and new team. I personally feel fighting for a common goal with a group of players and coaches, teaches us how to build teamwork and effectively communicate to solve problems," Arjun said in a statement.
Among other things, sports can "help us reach our fitness goals and maintain a healthy weight".