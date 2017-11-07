Arjun Singh Shekhawat Feels Sports Can Teach People Many Things

: Actor Arjun Singh Shekhawat says he enjoys playing sports and feels it's the perfect way to learn teamwork and more."A sport teaches teamwork and helps to build problem-solving skills which are very important for actors as we need to work with new people and new team. I personally feel fighting for a common goal with a group of players and coaches, teaches us how to build teamwork and effectively communicate to solve problems," Arjun said in a statement.Among other things, sports can "help us reach our fitness goals and maintain a healthy weight".