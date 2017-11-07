GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Arjun Singh Shekhawat Feels Sports Can Teach People Many Things

Arjun Singh Shekhawat says that among other things, sports can help us reach our fitness goals and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

IANS

Updated:November 7, 2017, 12:45 PM IST
Arjun Singh Shekhawat on his YouTube channel (Image courtesy: YouTube)
Mumbai: Actor Arjun Singh Shekhawat says he enjoys playing sports and feels it's the perfect way to learn teamwork and more.

"A sport teaches teamwork and helps to build problem-solving skills which are very important for actors as we need to work with new people and new team. I personally feel fighting for a common goal with a group of players and coaches, teaches us how to build teamwork and effectively communicate to solve problems," Arjun said in a statement.

Among other things, sports can "help us reach our fitness goals and maintain a healthy weight".
