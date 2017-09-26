GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Arjun Singh Shekhawat to be Part of Half Marriage

Tracing the lives of Arjun (Tarun Mahilani) and Chandini (Priyanka Purohit), Half Marriage explores an unusual marital bond born out of political influence and cultural beliefs.

IANS

Updated:September 26, 2017, 11:16 AM IST
A still from Half Marriage.
Mumbai: Actor Arjun Singh Shekhawat, who featured in Nagarjuna-Ek Yoddha, has been roped in to play Mannu Chaurasiya in the show Half Marriage.

"He is a typical guy from Kanpur who speaks in a 'desi' way with a funny tone. He is not very educated and always wears colourful clothes. He walks in a funny way too. His father runs a 'paan' shop, but he has no interest in it," Arjun said in a statement.

"My role is mostly funny, but also helpful. I play a neighbour and a friend to the lead character," he added.

Tracing the lives of Arjun (Tarun Mahilani) and Chandini (Priyanka Purohit), Half Marriage explores an unusual marital bond born out of political influence and cultural beliefs.

