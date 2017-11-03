Armaan Malik Excited to Perform With Brother Amaal Malik

: Singer Armaan Malik, who is set to entertain music lovers on MTV Unplugged, says he always waits to perform with his brother Amaal."I await eagerly to perform with my brother Amaal Malik because it's not every day that you get a spectacular opportunity like this where the music in our family can shine bright for the world to see," Armaan said in a statement.This will be their first appearance on the show where they will also pay tribute to their grandfather Sardar Malik with Main rahoon ya na rahoon.Armaan said: "MTV Unplugged is an amazing platform where artists can put forth their creativity in a very interesting manner. I am pleased and thrilled to be a part of the show for the very first time. I'm sure the audience will resonate with the beautiful unplugged arrangements of my songs, which they already love."