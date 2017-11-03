GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver Still Not Divorced

The couple does not have a prenuptial and they amassed a $400 million fortune during their 25-year marriage.

IANS

Updated:November 3, 2017, 10:26 AM IST
Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote the film ''Wonders Of The Sea'', at the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and activist Maria Shriver are still not divorced, even six years after she filed the papers.

The couple does not have a prenuptial and they amassed a $400 million fortune during their 25-year marriage.

According to a source, their business people have worked on how their properties should be split, yet the divorce is stalled, reports tmz.com.

"Maria would like the divorce to become final, but Arnold is not taking the necessary steps to end the marriage," the source said.

Shriver filed for divorce on July 1, 2011, several months after the story broke that Schwarzenegger had fathered a baby with the couple's housekeeper.

