Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Ayush Sharma bid farewell to Lord Ganesha recently. The celebrity couple did the 'visarjan' of Ganpati, two days after welcoming him home. The couple organised a traditional visarjan ceremony, attended by close friends and family of the Khans. While Salman Khan was missing from the festivities because of his work assignments, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was spotted taking part.The entire Khan-daan too part in the ceremony and bid goodbye to their 'ganpati' for this year.Each year, the Khan family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments. But, this year they have decided to move it to Arpita’s new house. When asked about it, Arpita was quoted saying, "Actually, it becomes a little difficult for dad (Salim Khan) and mom (Salma Khan) because there are so many people coming in and they don’t get their space. For two days, there are people constantly in and out, and it’s a bit much for them. Last year, too, we talked about moving it out of Galaxy. This year we got this new house and so we decided to do the celebrations at our place"Apart from the Khans, Shraddha Kapoor also bid goodbye to Ganpati at her place.Ganesh Utsav is one of the most celebrated festivals in showbiz and the celebrities make sure to look their traditional best at all the parties.(All Images by Yogen Shah)