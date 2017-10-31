Arrest Warrant Against Harvey Weinstein Accuser Rose McGowan
The charges stem from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United Airlines flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 20
Image: Reuters Pictures
Washington: An arrest warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance has been issued for actress Rose McGowan, who is one of the dozens of women who accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.
The charges stem from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United Airlines flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 20, reports dailymail.co.uk.
According to the police officials, the items tested positive for narcotics but they didn't reveal what type of drugs they were.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained the warrant on February 1.
The charges stem from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United Airlines flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 20, reports dailymail.co.uk.
According to the police officials, the items tested positive for narcotics but they didn't reveal what type of drugs they were.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained the warrant on February 1.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kidambi Srikanth: Gopi Sir Believed in Me More Than Anybody Else
- Ameesha Patel Being Slammed for This Photo Explain How Trolls Are Ruining the Internet
- Trollers Take a Dig at Nia Sharma For Sporting Violet Lips, Call her 'Transgender', 'Teen Porn'
- 31st October 1987: Chetan Sharma Registers First World Cup Hat-trick
- Suhana Khan Or Malaika Arora Khan: Who Sported The Glittering Gold Outfit Better?