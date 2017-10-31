Arrest Warrant Against Harvey Weinstein Accuser Rose McGowan

: An arrest warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance has been issued for actress Rose McGowan, who is one of the dozens of women who accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.The charges stem from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United Airlines flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 20, reports dailymail.co.uk.According to the police officials, the items tested positive for narcotics but they didn't reveal what type of drugs they were.The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained the warrant on February 1.