Art of Cinema Matters More Than Its Budget, Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals the budget of his latest release Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. He says that the art of cinema means more to him than the budget of the film.
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals the budget of his latest release Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. He says that the art of cinema means more to him than the budget of the film.
Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose new film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has released in theatres, says as an artiste he is more concerned about the art of cinema rather than focusing on its budget.
Nawazuddin shared the budget of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz over Twitter on Friday.
"People are talking about the budget of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, yes it's a Rs 5 crore film including publicity and advertising, but for me it's an art of cinema regardless of budget," Nawazuddin posted.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), earlier headed by Pahlaj Nihalani, had demanded 48 cuts in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which has intimate scenes, to get an 'A' certificate. But it has been cleared by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) with eight "minor and voluntary cuts".
Directed by Kushan Nandy. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is an action film, also starring Bengali actress Bidita Bag.
Nawazuddin shared the budget of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz over Twitter on Friday.
Ppl r talking abt d budget of #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz, yes it's a 5Cr film including P&A bt fr me it's an art of cinema regardless of budget.— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 25, 2017
"People are talking about the budget of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, yes it's a Rs 5 crore film including publicity and advertising, but for me it's an art of cinema regardless of budget," Nawazuddin posted.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), earlier headed by Pahlaj Nihalani, had demanded 48 cuts in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which has intimate scenes, to get an 'A' certificate. But it has been cleared by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) with eight "minor and voluntary cuts".
Directed by Kushan Nandy. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is an action film, also starring Bengali actress Bidita Bag.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Gentleman: A Misguided Film That Offers Little Relief
- Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Review: Cruiser Lover's Wet Dream
- Priti Patkar, The Woman Who Devoted Her Life to Rescue Victims of Human Trafficking
- BWF World Championships: Saina Nehwal Crashes Out, Settles for Bronze
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother