Artiste Behind 13 Reasons Why Soundtrack Is Unhappy With the Plot

Los Angeles: Indie rock band Car Seat Headrest's frontman Will Toledo, who has contributed to the soundtrack of controversial drama 13 Reasons Why, is unhappy with the plot of the show.

"As someone who contributed to the soundtrack for '13 Reasons Why', I am obliged to tell you all that it's kind of f****d," Toledo posted on Twitter, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Writers: please don't tell kids how to turn their miserable and hopeless lives into a thrilling and cathartic suicide mission," he added.

In addition, Toledo tried to convince young people that the Netflix series was "not a narrative you need to subscribe to". He even suggested people to "go watch 'Spring Breakers' instead."

Car Seat Headrest's song titled "Oh! starving" is played in a scene of the penultimates episode of the series.

13 Reasons Why is based on Young Adult novel written by Jay Asher.

Created by Brian Yorkey, the show is based on Hannah Baker, a teenager who explains her decision to commit suicide through a series of cassette tapes which she recorded before she took her own life.

The tapes later are passed to everyone mentioned in the tapes, including Clay Jensen who has a secret crush on Hannah.