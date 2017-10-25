Arvind Kejriwal's 'An Insignificant Man' Trailer Is Finally Out And It Looks Powerful

The official trailer of the biographical documentary, An Insignificant Man, was finally released on Wednesday afternoon. The film documenting the journey of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a political drama that chronicles the meteoric rise of social activist Kejriwal to a vigilante politician.The film that had been facing troubles with the censor board was cleared in August after the documentary got the U/A certificate by the censor board on instructions from the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT).The former chief Pahlaj Nihalani had earlier asked the filmmakers to get a no-objection certificate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit and Kejriwal himself, to get a go-ahead for release.Directed by Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla who reportedly recorded 400 hours of footage over the course of a year, the film is being launched by the American media company Vice and Memesys Lab and is set to release on November 17.The 3-minute trailer looks unbiased, powerful, giving us behind the scenes of one the most controversial times that Indian politics has seen. The highs and the lows of Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party, the trailer captures it all.