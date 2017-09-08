One of Hindi cinema's most prominent singers celebrates her birthday today. She may have turned 84, but no singer in India connects to the youth the way Asha Bhosle does with her music. Having started her career very early in life, Asha is credited to have sung some of the most evergreen cabaret and dance numbers in Hindi cinema.With over six decades of singing in multiple languages, Asha is one of the most regarded music artistes across the world. A master of a variety of genres, she has performed several times on foreign shores and even once collaborated with cricketer Brett Lee for a song.Born on September 8, 1933, Asha started her career as a playback singer with Chala chala nav bala in the Marathi film Majha Bal (1943) at the tender age of 10 to support her family. But she first tasted success with BR Chopra's Naya Daur (1957), in which she sang Maang ke saath tumhara, Saathi haath badhana and Uden jab jab zulfein teri.Apart from Hindi, she has sung in over 20 Indian and foreign languages. In 2006, Asha Bhosle stated that she had sung over 12,000 songs, a figure repeated by several other sources. The World Records Academy, an international organization which certifies world records, recognised her as the 'Most Recorded Artist' in the world, in September 2009.As the original rock star of the industry turns a year older, here's a playlist to celebrate her versatility: