Asha Bhosle Praises Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood's golden era singer Asha Bhosle appreciates Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2017, 7:21 AM IST
Image: Twitter/ Asha Bhosle official
Image: Twitter/ Asha Bhosle official
Mumbai: Bollywood's golden era songstress Asha Bhosle says Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is busy making a name for herself on foreign shores, is a "wonderful lady".

The Padma Bhushan awardee also posted a photograph in which she can be seen posing with the Quantico star.

"Wonderful lady. I mean Priyankaji," Bhosle posted on Sunday.



In response to the praise, Priyanka said: "Asha tai...you are blissful. Thank you for so much love and your kind words. Aapka aashirwaad kaafi hai (Your blessings are enough)."



Bhosle is one of the most versatile singers to have been associated with Bollywood. From cabaret to ghazals -- she has sung songs like Jhumka gira re, Dum maro dum, Chura liya, Mehbooba mehbooba, Mera kuch saaman, Dil cheez kya hai to Prem mein tohre.

Priyanka, who has been juggling work between the US and India, is currently in Mumbai.
