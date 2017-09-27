Asha Bhosle's Wax Statue To Be Unveiled On October 3 In Delhi

: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be unveiling her wax statue at Madame Tussauds here on October 3.A wax figure of the famous singer will be displayed in the Bollywood music zone at the upcoming wax museum in an interactive themed environment.The wax figure will be built with the help of over 150 specific measurements and images, read a statement.Bhosle, 83, has given some of the most beautiful and evergreen tracks to her listeners and has recorded songs for over a thousand Bollywood movies. The tracks sung by her include Dil cheez kya hai, Mera kuch samaan, Parde mein rehne do, Piya tu ab to aaja, Dum maro dum, and Chura liya, among others.Managed by Merlin Entertainments, Madame Tussauds in Delhi will have over 50 wax figures of famous personalities from sports, cinema, politics, history and music.The museum already has wax statues of actors Madhubala, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor besides international celebrities Marilyn Monroe, Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Michael Jackson and Leonardo DiCaprio.