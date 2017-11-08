Ashley Judd to Star in A Dog's Way Home

: Ashley Judd has been roped in to feature in the canine drama A Dog's Way Home.The 49-year-old actor will be joined by Edward James Olso, Wes Studi, Alexandra Shipp and Jonah Hauer-King, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Directed by Charles Martin Smith, the movie is an adaptation of the best-selling book A Dog's Purpose, by W Bruce Cameron. Besides Cameron, his wife and co-writer of the novel, Cathryn Michon has penned the screenplay for the film.As per Sony studio, "A Dog's Way Home chronicles the heartwarming adventure of Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her beloved human, Lucas, an aspiring med student and VA hospital volunteer."Bella touches the lives of many during her unwavering quest; from an orphaned mountain lion cub to a homeless veteran down on his luck, Bella brings joy and comfort to everyone she meets with her unique spirit and faith."It has been announced the studio has rescued two dogs to play the role of Bella. The movie is now in production.