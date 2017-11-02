Ashley Lobo Collaborates with International Choreographers

: Choreographer Ashley Lobo and his dance company Danceworx have joined hands with international choreographers Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Wim Vandekeybus for artistic project Bal Moderne.The event will be held at the Gateway of India on November 9."We will ensure that the participants have fun while mastering the dance moves and at the same time make it sufficiently challenging for them, something that they would never have imagined themselves to do," Lobo said in a statement.The Bal Moderne Academy, a dance group initiated in Paris in 1993, is aimed at getting the wider public in contact with contemporary dance in a fun and non-elitist or intimidating way, read the statement.