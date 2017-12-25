Ashutosh Rana is Waiting To Act In Renuka Shahane's Films

: Actor Ashutosh Rana is eager to act in films with his wife and actress Renuka Shahane behind the camera as a director."I would like to do (be a part of Renuka's films). She is an amazing director, actor, a screenplay writer and dialogue writer. She is preparing the scripts. I am waiting for that time when she will say 'action and cut' because I know for sure that she will use me very well as an actor," Ashutosh said.On the films' shooting, he said: "It will begin after Shouryaman's (son) 10th exams. Probably after February or March next year. They will be feature films. She has written two to three scripts. One is a short film. That is still in the writing stage. All the themes are different."Earlier this month, Ashutosh, known for starring in Bollywood movies like Dushman and Kalyug, tried his hand at the digital space through a short film titled Test Drive, which was presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films."This is my first short film. It is a great way to try something new. It is the directorial debut of Sameer Chand. He is fiery and sensitive director -- that is a great combination. It's for every new person who wants to establish himself or herself in acting," he said about the short.