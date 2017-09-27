GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ashutosh Rana Joins Rishi Kapoor In Mulk

Anubhav Sinha will cast Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha in his Upcoming movie Mulk.

IANS

Updated:September 27, 2017, 6:15 PM IST
Ashutosh Rana Joins Rishi Kapoor In Mulk
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actor Ashutosh Rana has come on board for filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's multi-starrer Mulk, joining Rishi Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor.

Ashutosh and Sinha will be reuniting after 25 years for the project as they last worked together on the TV show Shikast in 1993.

"My experience with Anubhav with Shikast was phenomenal. He is a great director and technician. I have full faith and trust in his sensibility and vision. I have always liked shooting in Lucknow because the temperament of the city is very different," Ashutosh said in a statement.

Mulk will be based on real-life events and will also feature Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Babbar.

Sinha said: "Ashutosh and I travel back to a time when television dominated the entertainment industry. He is an incredible actor and brings great credibility and maturity to the existing casting."

Going on the floors next month, the film will be shot in Varanasi and Lucknow and is scheduled to release early next year.

Mushtaq Shiekh will be the associate producer of Mulk, which revolves around the story of a joint family which hails from a small town in India, and are out to reclaim their honour after being embroiled in a controversy.
