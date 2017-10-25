Asin Thottumkal, Husband Rahul Sharma Blessed With a Girl
Asin married Sharma, Micromax co-founder, in January last year.
Image: Asin/Twitter account
Kochi: Actress Asin Thottumkal and her businessman husband Rahul Sharma were on Tuesday blessed with a daughter.
The news was announced via a statement.
"We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today.
"The last nine months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support," the statement read.
Asin, known for movies like "Ghajini" and "Khiladi 786", married Sharma, Micromax co-founder, in January last year.
The news was announced via a statement.
"We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today.
"The last nine months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support," the statement read.
Asin, known for movies like "Ghajini" and "Khiladi 786", married Sharma, Micromax co-founder, in January last year.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand: Pune Curator Confident of Avoiding Ind-Aus Fiasco
- These Pictures of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Visiting the Same Doctor Go Viral
- FIFA U-17 World Cup: Teen Stars Shining Under the Spotlight
- Five Vacations You Can Take Before 2017 Ends
- Tata Motors RACEMO Bags 2018 German Design Award