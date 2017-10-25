Asin Thottumkal, Husband Rahul Sharma Blessed With a Girl

❤️✨ no filter A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on Jun 24, 2016 at 4:50pm PDT

Actress Asin Thottumkal and her businessman husband Rahul Sharma were on Tuesday blessed with a daughter.The news was announced via a statement."We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today."The last nine months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support," the statement read.Asin, known for movies like "Ghajini" and "Khiladi 786", married Sharma, Micromax co-founder, in January last year.