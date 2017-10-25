GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asin Thottumkal, Husband Rahul Sharma Blessed With a Girl

Asin married Sharma, Micromax co-founder, in January last year.

IANS

Updated:October 25, 2017, 8:35 AM IST
Image: Asin/Twitter account
Kochi: Actress Asin Thottumkal and her businessman husband Rahul Sharma were on Tuesday blessed with a daughter.

The news was announced via a statement.

"We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today.

"The last nine months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support," the statement read.

Asin, known for movies like "Ghajini" and "Khiladi 786", married Sharma, Micromax co-founder, in January last year.

