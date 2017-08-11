Atomic Blonde Movie Review: Charlize Theron Saves the World and Yet Another Script

Cast: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby JonesDirector: David LeitchThe original cold war may have crossed its expiration date, but it's still hot. Like the teller of tales had World War-II as a reference point aka inspiration for Generation X, the millennials have the Cold War, a diorama that was never to be repeated (excuse us as we scoff).So while Bond, first name James, was her majesty's top agent in those troubling days before glasnost and prestorika, the UK need a new agent for the new era in a world where the Berlin Wall, and its bisection of a country and identity, is just a crumbling wall to build over. Enter Lorraine Broughton, her majesty's sharpest gem since the hip flask that was admittedly Bond.Charlize Theron, as Broughton, and as she consistently is, is spectacular; you wish the cameras followed only her, her mood, her facial expression and of course, those mile long legs.While primarily a Theron vehicle through and through, strong performances by James McAvoy (who is a delight in any grey amoral role), John Goodman and Toby Jones carry forth the admittedly jaundiced male perspective. Goodman is All-American CIA and Jones is MI6 while McAcoy is the insanity he usually is, when let loose by the director. Needless to say, the film (oh so gently) suggests the need for more women involved in the state of affairs.Social messages aside, Theron finds herself in a Berlin before the Wall fell, with the Soviets (yes, really. Those guys), the British, and the Americans all try to prove that they're still relevant. Like old men in bed.And if those same old men have Viagra, Berlin has Broughton, who bashes her way through the city with a clear agenda to raise issues, eyebrows, and er, other things. A calescent affair with a French newbie agent (Sofia Boutella), because according to the filmmakers, "Why should a male Bond get all the girls", plays against some carefully constructed fight scenes courtesy director David Leitch, who co-directed 2016 sleeper hit John Wick.Caveat to both reader of this and watcher of said film: it's not original, it's not innovative, it's not woman-friendly, despite the gender of the protagonist (girl agent falls in love and lust with girl agent, really?), but it's a must watch. If just to see proud African and Kick-ass Woman -- sans wonder -- Charlize Theron completely own yet another role.Rating - 3/5