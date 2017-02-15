Attention Beliebers! Justin Bieber Is All Set to Perform in India in May

Mumbai: Grammy award winner and global pop sensation Justin Bieber will make his way to India with his Purpose World Tour in May.

The 22-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter will perform hits like Where Are Ace Now, Boyfriend, Love Yourself, Company, As Long As You Love Me, What Do You Mean?, Baby and Purpose, at the DY Patil Stadium here on May 10.

"Justin Bieber is the biggest artiste of our time and attracts a universal fan base across all ages. This tour is one of the most successful in the world at the moment and will further enhance India's current cultural repertoire," Arjun Jain, Director, White Fox India, the sole promoters of the tour, said in a statement.

The organisers are working towards making it one of the biggest live music act witnessed in recent times in India.

"Justin Bieber will be bringing an extraordinarily epic show propelled by state of the art production and of a magnitude that the country has not witnessed in recent times. There are few artistes who warrant such a dedicated fan base as Justin Bieber," Jain said.

"He enjoys over 80 per cent dedicated fan following in India and we envisage one of the biggest live events of the year," Jain added.

The negotiations for bringing the Purpose Tour to India were on for six months.

"We are expecting a full house on May 10... This tour will place India on the global map and open up avenues for other artistes of the similar stature who may want to consider India as part of their touring roster," Jain said.

Bieber's latest jaunt is in support of his fourth album Purpose, wherein he has experimented with more exploratory electronic sounds.

Apart from India, the Asia leg of the tour comprises Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the UAE.

The 'Beliebers' -- fans of Bieber -- in India, can pre-register for tickets at www.bookmyshow.com from February 22. These will be priced Rs 4,000 upwards.