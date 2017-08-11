Avengers 4 Begins Production
The Russo Brothers posted a teaser photo on social media marking the beginning of Avengers 4 shoot.
Marvel logo (Image courtesy: Marvel Studios)
Los Angeles: The Russo brothers have confirmed that production on the Avengers 4 film has begun.
The directing duo posted a teaser photo on social media marking the beginning of Avengers 4 shoot.
Credit: @The Russo Brothers
They shared an image featuring a glove with four fingers extended.
Marvel has yet to reveal the title for Avengers 4. The official cast for the film also is being kept under wraps.
However, Josh Brolin and Jeremy Renner have already confirmed that they would be returning for the fourth Avengers movie
The directing duo posted a teaser photo on social media marking the beginning of Avengers 4 shoot.
Credit: @The Russo Brothers
They shared an image featuring a glove with four fingers extended.
Marvel has yet to reveal the title for Avengers 4. The official cast for the film also is being kept under wraps.
However, Josh Brolin and Jeremy Renner have already confirmed that they would be returning for the fourth Avengers movie
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On Independence Day, a Merry Band Of 'Robins' Will Feed a Million Hungry
- India is 20 Years Behind in Knowledge, says NBA Star Kevin Durant
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Pehredaar Piya Ki Faces Ban Petition; Actors Speak Out on Indian Television Content
- I Fail To Comprehend Intolerant India, Says Pranab Mukherjee