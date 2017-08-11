GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Avengers 4 Begins Production

The Russo Brothers posted a teaser photo on social media marking the beginning of Avengers 4 shoot.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2017, 5:27 PM IST
Marvel logo (Image courtesy: Marvel Studios)
Los Angeles: The Russo brothers have confirmed that production on the Avengers 4 film has begun.

The directing duo posted a teaser photo on social media marking the beginning of Avengers 4 shoot.

They shared an image featuring a glove with four fingers extended.

Marvel has yet to reveal the title for Avengers 4. The official cast for the film also is being kept under wraps.

However, Josh Brolin and Jeremy Renner have already confirmed that they would be returning for the fourth Avengers movie
