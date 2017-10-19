'Avengers 4' To Have Funeral Scene

A new casting call for the fourth installment of Avengers reveals that the team of the yet untitled film is looking for extras to play mourners for a mysterious funeral scene. It hints at the death of a major character in the third film Avengers: Infinity War.Details about who will die in the film or be involved with the particular scene is under wraps, reports aceshowbiz.com.Central Georgia Casting (via Movie Pilot) posted the casting call, which read: "Mourners: Looking for men and women over the age of 18, all ethnicities, to portray mourners. Especially looking for good character looks and expressive faces. This will be photo selected by the film's directors."Size restrictions: Men no larger than 44 coat, women dress size 0-8. For new faces only. You cannot have worked on this project previously, or be booked on upcoming days.No exceptions."The plot of Avengers 4 has not yet been revealed.Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Avengers: Infinity War has Josh Brolin essaying Thanos. He first appeared in James Gunn's 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy and later in Joss Whedon's 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron.The third installment also stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Paul Bettany, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Wong and Tom Hiddleston.The third Avengers film is scheduled to release next year.