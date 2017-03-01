Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar Begin Filming Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in Delhi
Official Twitter Account: Aanand L Rai
New Delhi: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar have started shooting for their upcoming film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in the capital.
Film's producer Aanand L. Rai shared a photograph of the film's clapboard and the actors.
SHUBH HO 🙏Roll sound camera action #Shubhmangalsaavdhan shoot begins.God is kind.Congrats @rs_prasanna @ayushmannk @psbhumi @krishikalulla pic.twitter.com/mM3T43CwnW
— AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) March 1, 2017
"Shubh ho... Roll sound camera action Shubh Mangal Saavdhan shoot begins. God is kind. Congrats R.S. Prasanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Krishika Lulla," Rai tweeted.
Ayushmann on Tuesday had tweeted that the team was jetting off to Delhi for a joyride.
"Taking off to Delhi for a joyride called Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Rolling tomorrow. Aanand L Rai, Bhumi Pednekar and R.S. Prasanna," Ayushmann tweeted.
This will be the second time Bhumi and Ayushmann after working together in the National Award winning film "Dum Laga Ke Haisha".
The film is the remake of Tamil comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham. To be helmed by R.S. Prasanna, who directed the original, the film will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros.
Starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington, Kalyana Samayal Saadham was about a big fat south Indian wedding with a quirky twist.
