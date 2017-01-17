Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar to Star in Hindi Remake of Tamil Film Kalyana Samayal Saadham
Image: Twitter/Ayushmann Khurrana
Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, who had earlier starred in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, are reuniting for upcoming quirky romantic-comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the remake of Tamil comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham.
"Excited to announce my next. Quirky, zany and mad ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' with the lovely Bhumi. Thanks Aanand L Rai," Ayushmann tweeted on Tuesday.
Excited to announce my next. Quirky, zany & mad #ShubhMangalSaavdhan with the lovely @psbhumi. Thanks @aanandlrai @ErosNow @cypplOfficial ✌️ pic.twitter.com/fN3NuHuAl9
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 17, 2017
To be helmed by R.S Prasanna, who directed the original, the film will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros.
Prasanna had told IANS previously that he's "extremely blessed to be working with Aanand".
"He has great admiration for southern filmmakers such as K. Balachander and Mani Ratnam, and also for actors like Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and R Madhavan. He constantly keeps mentioning them in his conversations," Prasanna had said, describing the working experience so far with Aanand.
"I find it reassuring to work with someone who understands and appreciates southern cinema because I represent that industry," he added.
Starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington, Kalyana Samayal Saadham was about a big fat south Indian wedding with a quirky twist.
Recommended For You
- Sane DecisionTrisha's Mother Seeks Police Protection for Daughter
- Partner ContentWatch: How People Closest to Us, Transform Us in a Moment
- Vintage ViruVirender Sehwag Decimates Pakistan Again, This Time on Twitter
- On PointSaif Ali Khan Responds to Criticism Over Naming His Son Taimur
- The Next GalaxySamsung Galaxy S8 Revealed: Price, Specs And Everything Else You Need to Know