Ayushmann Khurrana: I am Hardly Fashionable On-screen
Image: Youtube/ A still from the song
Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana said he has never had the opportunity to show his fashionable side on the big screen as he often plays middle-class roles in films.
"I am hardly fashionable on-screen as the characters I play are real. I play middle-class roles and do films that show realism.
"So I can't portray that side (referring to fashionable) on screen... as I have not got any chance to portray that, but on-screen but off-screen I am happy showing it," he said on the sidelines of a fashion event here last night.
"Everything is the 90s... High waist pants, shoes, etc. Life has come full circle, as what we used to wear as kids in 90s is back in fashion now."
