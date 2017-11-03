B-Town Wishes 'King Of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan on 52nd Birthday

Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk !!! So much love always and forever....❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/c6rV1OZQxC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 2, 2017

: Charming, chivalrous and caring are ways in which a string of Bollywood celebrities have described the "Badshah of Bollywood" Shah Rukh Khan on his 52nd birthday on Thursday.A host of celebrities like Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to share their birthday wishes for SRK, who rang in his birthday with his family members and close friends at his farmhouse in Alibaug here. Present were wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana, son Abram, and friends Karan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan, Deepika Padukone and Ritesh Sidhwani among others.Shah Rukh began his career with appearances in many television series in the 1980s. He made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana. He was lauded for portraying grey roles in the films Darr, Baazigar and Anjaam.He was given the title "king of romance" after starring in films including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...He has portrayed myriad roles in his 25 years of acting career.Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:Karan Johar: Happy birthday Bhai Shah Rukh Khan! So much love always and forever.Farah Khan: Happiest birthday to my handsome friend Shah Rukh Khan. Love you always.Farhan Akhtar: Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan. Love, light, peace and thank you for a cracking evening. Shine on!Shraddha Kapoor: Happy happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan! Keep being your awesome self! Big big hug and lots and lots of love.Kunal Kohli: Shah Rukh Khan the birthday of all birthdays.Sajid Khan: Wishing the king of romance a very happy birthday.Dia Mirza: A very happy birthday to one of the most charming, caring, considerate people in the world -- Shah Rukh Khan!Vishal Dadlani: Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan! I'm sure all your 'Jabra Fans' are gonna turn it into a national festival, like they always do! Much love!Rahul Dholakia: Celebrate 'Raees' ka birthday. Open the Daru, dabav the kheema, dance with your 'Zaalimas' and 'Lailas' in the mohalla.Abbas Mustan: Dear Shahrukhbhai Happy Birthday. Be happy always. God bless you with best of everything in life. Lots of love.Vivek Anand Oberoi: Happy birthday to the king of hearts. Still remember how nervous I was and how kind you were while shooting 'Saathiya'. Thank you for your incredible cinema.Divya Dutta: To the most charming guy I know! Happy happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan! Big hug!Bipasha Basu: Happy birthday to the most charming man - Shah Rukh Khan. Stay blessed and amazing always.Maniesh Paul: Wishing you a very happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan sir. Stay blessed and loved always.Armaan Malik: You taught us the true meaning of love. The world is blessed to have you in it! Have the best year ahead of you Shah Rukh Khan.