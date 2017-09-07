Baadshaho Box office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi's Film Shows a Downfall

Baadshaho, directed by Milan Luthria, minted over Rs 3.75 crores on its 6th day. The box office collection on Wednesday saw a 30 per cent fall from the previous days, on which the collections were riding high due to the weekend.The Ajay Devgan-starrer opened last week and has so far coffered Rs 51.1 crores according to Box Office India. The film opened with an impressive Rs 10.1 crores and managed to see a 30 per cent jump in numbers over the weekend. The film, in fact, marked the 8th highest first-day collection in 2017.The film did well at the mass centers on single screens but faired average in multiplexes.The film is doing well not just in the domestic circle but worldwide too. The worldwide box office collection for Baadshaho is marching towards the Rs 100 crore club in its first week.Baadshaho has so far garnered approximately Rs 10.1 Crores Gross in its overseas collections from the UAE, North America (USA and Canada), UK, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia. The film performed particularly well in the UAE and the Middle East.The action-drama thriller revolves around a royal heist with 1975 Emergency in the backdrop. Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho stars Ajay Devgan, Emraan Hashmi, Sanjay Mishra, Vidyut Jamwal, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta in key roles. The film is made on the budget of Rs 80 crores (production and post-production).It had a wide release on approximately 3242 screens worldwide wherein 2800 screens were contributed in India and 442 screens overseas.Here’s a low-down on the first-week box office collections.Day 1: Friday – 10.1 Crores approximatelyDay 2: Saturday – 13.5 Crores approximatelyDay 3: Sunday – 13 Crores approximatelyDay 4: Monday – 5.25 Crores approximatelyDay 5: Tuesday – 5.50 Crores approximatelyDay 6: Wednesday – 3.75 Crores approximately