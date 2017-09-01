Baadshaho Movie Review: Live

Milan Luthria is back in the action game with his latest film Baadshaho. The film has an ensemble cast of six power pack performers and promises a thrilling ride full of suspense and action.The film takes us to the era of 1975 Emergency when there's widespread unrest in the country. The film’s trailer explains how Princess Gitanjali (Ileana D'Cruz), who is arrested for withholding the gold without declaration, puts up a fight to regain her wealth which is being transferred to the government. To ensure she achieves the objective, she asks Bhawani (Ajay Devgn), a gangster, to help her. He soon finds his assistants in Dalia (Emraan Hashmi), Sanjana (Esha Gupta), Tikla (Sanjay Mishra) and Seher (Vidyut Jammwal) and decides to execute a plan which involves hijacking a truck loaded with gold biscuits.Baadshaho is Ajay Devgn's fourth film with Luthria after Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. Will the film be able to repeat the success of their last outing together? Will the film be able to justify the era of the late 70s? Will it be the perfect heist movie? Kriti Tulsiani is in the theater to find out.