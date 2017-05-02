Baaghi 2 First Poster: Tiger Shroff Is Back With an Action-packed Love Story

The first look of Baaghi 2: Rebel For Love is out. Starring Tiger Shroff, the film is directed by choreographer and director Ahmed Khan.

Tiger took to Twitter and shared the first look of the film's poster and captioned it as, "Here we go...again...'Baaghi 2' Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahmed Khan, NGEMovies, Fox Star Hindi."

The first poster of the second installment of the Baaghi franchise features a man holding a gun with his back towards the camera. Looks like the makers are back with another action-packed love story.

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan also shared the look on his official Twitter account.

BAAGHI 2-Here we come with our first look for you lovely people 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Y5zm7THkpw — Ahmed Khan (@khan_ahmedasas) May 2, 2017

The first installment starred actress Shraddha Kapoor alongside the actor. It revolved around Ronny, a rebellious man who falls in love with Sia.