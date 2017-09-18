Baaghi 2 Kickstarts Shoot in Pune

Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 has kickstarted shoot in Pune. The second installment to the 2016 Baaghi will be shot in college campus of Pune.Touted as the biggest action film of the year Baaghi 2 will feature Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles. The action film is all set to raise new standards in terms of action.The Sajid Nadiadwala film will bring in action sequences never seen before in Bollywood. The filmmaker has managed to bring together one of the most anticipated pairings in Bollywood. There has been huge excitement to witness the chemistry between Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani on screen.The first look of the film was released in May, which not only churned the excitement of the fans but also received appreciation from all quarters.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on 27th April 2018.