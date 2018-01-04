Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani Starrer to Release on March 30
Baaghi 2 will feature Disha Patani alongside Tiger Shroff for the first time on big screen.
Image: Twitter/ Tiger Shroff
After revealing intense first look from Tiger Shroff-starrer action film Baaghi 2, the makers have now announced its release date. The sequel of 2015 hit film will release on March 30, 2018. Film analyst Taran Adarsh announced the date on his Twitter and wrote, "After #Housefull and #Judwaa, producer Sajid Nadiadwala announces his third film franchise... #Baaghi2 to release on 30 March 2018... Stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani... Ahmed Khan directs... Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and Fox Star Studios."
Baaghi 2 will feature Disha Patani alongside Tiger Shroff after being paired up for a music video. Earlier the film was slated to release on April 27 but looks like the makers have decided to prepone the date.
The pairing has already created immense buzz among the audience and are allegedly dating in real life. The two even took a trip together on the New Year and have been spotted together on several occasions apart from the shoot.
Baaghi 2 kicked off their first schedule in Pune on September 18 and after wrapping up the shoot in the city, the film's team moved on to Mumbai and continued shooting. Actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar will be seen playing a significant role in the sequel.
After #Housefull and #Judwaa, producer Sajid Nadiadwala announces his third film franchise... #Baaghi2 to release on 30 March 2018... Stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani... Ahmed Khan directs... Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and Fox Star Studios. pic.twitter.com/vznnx1C5XU— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2018
