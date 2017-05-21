When Bhallaladeva Posted a Matrimony Ad For Baahubali

Baahubali: The Conclusion is currently at its peak, enjoying tremendous success all over the globe. The film has already minted over Rs 1500 crore and is still ruling the box-office. While the franchise has brought into notice the potential of Indian Cinema, it has also highlighted southern talents, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, on the global map.

Prabhas has caught the attention of many, portraying the dual role of Amrendra and Mahendra Baahubali. Looks like, co-actor Rana anticipated the success of Prabhas and thus posted a matrimonial ad for him, long before the film hit the screen. An old tweet of Rana has been making rounds on the social media, that reads, "Bride@Baahubali.com shivagami@mahishmathi.com or AdminKatappa@mashmathi.com #brideforbali"

A hilarious matrimony ad advertises Prabhas' character from Baahubali, describing him as, "36-year-old warrior & military leader from a respectable nomad family. 6’2, Extremely well-built- will help with heavy household chores. Climbs mountains whenever he spots a marriage prospect, but he is not a stalker. Adept at make-up can do the bride’s makeup as well."

Like a perfect matrimony site, Rana also details out the necessary qualities of a girl for Baahubali, where "the girl should be attractive enough to chase down a forest, mountain, and an avalanche. Should know basic sword fighting, archery, and hand to hand combat.”

Going by this only Avantika, the character played by Tamannaah suits the criteria for Baahubali. The post might be old, but we hope the registrations are still open.