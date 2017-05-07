After breaking all box-office records, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion , is still unstoppable. The grandeur and fan-frenzy for the franchise have resulted in one of the biggest milestones to be achieved by any Indian film. The second part in Baahubali franchise has collected Rs 1000 crore at the box-office, globally, in a week.

Film's producer of Hindi dubbed version, Karan Johar took to twitter to share the news. He wrote, "The biggest milestone has been reached by the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema!!!! #1000croreBaahubali @ssrajamouli"

The biggest milestone has been reached by the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema!!!! #1000croreBaahubali @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/3zjExCl0J9 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 7, 2017

Baahubali: The Conclusion, featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in over 6500 screens across India, and in 9000 plus screens worldwide.

With an estimated earnings of Rs 121 crore from the first day across four languages, the second part in the Baahubali franchise is said to have registered the biggest opening for an Indian film.