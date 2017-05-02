Baahubali 2 Box Office Report: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Continues Its Winning Streak

Considering the strong Box Office opening that SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 had on the day of the release, most of us just like top trade analysts have been expecting the film to break all records. And yes, it has been successful in achieving it too.

Going by the figures that are out, it has already crossed Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Following an incredible first weekend, the Hindi version Baahubali 2 has also recorded the highest ever Monday collection, and this is excluding the amount amassed from all regional languages.

The film has minted Rs. 40.75 crore on Friday, Rs 40.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 46.50 crore on Sunday and Rs 39 crore on Monday. Making the total to about Rs 166.50 crore, a TOI report suggests.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Baahubali2 4 Days WW BO – Estimates: India Gross – ₹ 490 Crs, Overseas – ₹ 135 Crs, Total – ₹ 625 Crs.”

#Baahubali2 4 Days WW BO - Estimates: India Gross - ₹ 490 Crs Overseas - ₹ 135 Crs Total - ₹ 625 Crs pic.twitter.com/imbK1h3EPk — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 2, 2017

Bala's next tweet read, “According to early estimates, #Baahubali2 in Hindi on Monday (May 1st) has done about ₹ 37 Crs Nett All-India.. Highest Monday ever..” Not just in India,the film is doing great business internationally too.

According to early estimates, #Baahubali2 in Hindi on Monday (May 1st) has done about ₹ 37 Crs Nett All-India.. Highest Monday ever.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 2, 2017

“#Baahubali2 Hindi – Overseas Day 4: #Australia : A$ 121,383 Total: A$ 960,706 [₹ 4.66 cr] #NZ : NZ$ 48,560 Total: NZ$ 350,254 [₹ 1.56 cr],” he tweeted later.

On Monday records, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “The *Hindi version* of #Baahubali2 BULLDOZES *all* records with KNOCKOUT biz on Monday… *Early est*: ₹ 35 cr+… Await final numbers!”

Talking about the film’s Hindi biz, he tweetd, “#Baahubali2 is the new yardstick… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2, Crossed ₹ 100 cr: Day 3, Crossed ₹ 150 cr: Day 4, Nett biz… HINDI… India biz.”

#Baahubali2 is the new yardstick...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

Crossed ₹ 100 cr: Day 3

Crossed ₹ 150 cr: Day 4

Nett biz... HINDI... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2017

Besides being strong in India, Baahubali 2 was also massive in the US where it became the first film to make it the top 3 on the US weekend Box Office following its release in 425 theatres.