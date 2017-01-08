Baahubali 2, Fukrey 2, Judwa 2: Most Awaited Bollywood Sequels of 2017

As 2017 begins, there is a whole list of films that are awaiting their release. Out of them, many are going to be a sequel of popular and successful films of the past. Here's a list of all the sequels planned to release or start the shoot in 2017.

Fukrey 2 – Fukrey was a situational comedy that was lauded as one of the most entertaining films of 2013. And the popular character of Bholi Punjaban, Hunny and Choocha are back to take us down the same road. A lot of people loved the first part and we hope the actors weave the same magic onscreen again in Fukrey 2!

A still from Fukrey.

Naam Shabana – Baby is considered one of actor Akshay Kumar’s best performances. People loved and appreciated the film and desired a sequel of it, taking forward the thought process the makers decided to feed the audience with more action, drama and patriotism with a twist. Year 2017 will now see Naam Shabana as the prequel of Baby and taking the legacy forward Taapsee Pannu will play the lead role and Akshay Kumar will be seen in an important cameo role. Taapsee has stunned every time with her performance and we look forward that she surprises us with her role in Naam Shabana.

Judwa 2 – After a lot of speculations, Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan have finally announced the release of their second instalment of ‘90s blockbuster Judwaa. They have roped in Varun Dhawan to play Salman Khan’s role in Judwaa remake and the actor will also be seen romancing Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline in the film. Judwaa 2 is directed by David Dhawan and is all set to release on 29th September 2017. We can’t wait to watch Judwaa on the big screen.

Bahubali 2 - The Conclusion – Bahubali created history at the box office and won the best feature film honour at this year's National Awards. Fans went gaga over the news when the producer announced the second part of the film. There is already a lot of curiosity among audiences about "Bahubali: The Conclusion" as the important question will be answered in part two as to why Katappa killed Bahubali. The film is expected to hit the theatres by April 2017. Well, we look forward to the second part if the history will repeated again.

ABCD 3 – ABCD film series is the answer to Hollywood's STEP UP franchisee. ABCD and ABCD 2 managed to bring niche audience to the cinema halls because of its dancing content. Prabhu Deva the god of dancers showed his prowess as an actor and dancer in both the series. ABCD 2 saw Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with Prabhu Deva competing with world dancers which was a visual treat to all the dance lovers. Year 2017 will now see ABCD 3 directed by Remo D’Souza. With the film's announcement we are sure all the dance lovers and fans of ABCD series couldn’t wait more to burn the dance floor again.

Dabangg 3 – In 2013, it was reported that Dabangg 3 will be a prequel. It was also said that the film story will not be carried forwarded but something very different coming in way. In August 2016, in was announced that Sonakshi Sinha will be part of Dabangg 3 and another actress might join her. Salman Khan’s most anticipated film Dabangg 3 will see him again playing one of the most iconic character- Chulbul Pandey.

Jolly LLB 2 - Jolly LLB2 is the sequel to the surprise hit of 2013 Jolly LLB with Arshad Warsi in lead and supported by Boman Irani. In 2017, Jolly LLB 2 will reprise with fresh cast starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. Jolly LLB 2 is a courtroom comedy drama film, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. Saurabh Shukla would be seen in a special appearance in the sequel alongside Arshad Warsi. The film is scheduled to release on 10 February 2017. On December 2, 2016 Akshay Kumar shared first teaser poster of the film on his official twitter account.

2.0 – 2.0 is the successor to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, Robot in English and an upcoming Indian science fiction film written and directed by S. Shankar and music composed by A R Rahman, the film will feature Thalaiva Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar who an antagonist in the film and Amy Jackson who plays the female lead. The film will be released in three languages: Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. With an estimated budget of 400 crore (4 billion), it is the most expensive Indian film made till date. Since the stake is too high and with the two superstars from two different industries team up, the wait will be worth it.