Baahubali 2 Has Not Set Any Record Yet, Says Anil Sharma

Mumbai: Director Anil Sharma says the much talked about film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has not set any record yet.

Sharma, who was present at the grand mahurat ceremony of his son Utkarsh's debut film Genius, said this while interacting with the media persons.

Sharma, who has given many hit films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Apne and many more, was asked about the new records like Rs 1,000 crore being set by Bahubali 2. To this, the director said: "It is just a matter of time. There was a time when, in 2001, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released and had done a business of 265 crore, which as per today's calculation is Rs 5,000 crore."

On being asked the same question again and again, the director said: "Please don't frame me in all these things. If some good film comes, records would be broken. And as far as Bahubali 2 is concerned, it has not yet set any record."

"As mentioned, Gadar had done a business of Rs 265 crore in 2001 when the ticket rates were Rs 25 only. As per valuation, it is Rs 5,000 crore today and Bahubali 2 has just reached some Rs 1,500 crore, so no record has been broken," he added.

The proud father was also seen talking about the nervousness and preparation of his son's debut film Genius.

"The script of the film did not let us sleep for two years. We all were nervous thinking about how it will shape up. But finally when the script was ready, all nervousness just ended," said Anil Sharma.

"Utkarsh's debut film is Gadar (as a child artiste) and he was very confident in his first film itself. People have seen his performance in Gadar so they have lots of expectations from him and even Utkarsh has a big responsibility on him. Let's see what happens," said Anil.

Actor Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini were also present on the occasion and they wished all the luck to the newbie.