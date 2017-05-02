Baahubali 2 Helps Cops Arrest Most Wanted ATM Thief in Odisha
Image: Photographs from the official jewellery partner of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested most wanted ATM looter Sambhav Acharya from a theatre here, while he was watching the much-awaited film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
The accused, a resident of Balichandrapur area of Jajpur district, is involved in more than 50 cases of looting ATMs.
"A case was registered against him at Capital Police Station here in 2007 besides a few other cases at various police stations in the state. Our special squad arrested him from a cinema complex today (Monday)," said Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Satyabrata Bhoi.
First Published: May 2, 2017, 8:35 AM IST
