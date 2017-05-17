Baahubali 2 Hindi Dubbed Version All Set To Hit Rs 500 Crore Mark Worldwide

Baahubali: The Conclusion has emerged has the biggest film in India in terms of its box-office collection. The film has collected approx Rs 1500 crore worldwide, which is highest for any Indian film, ever. Released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi the film has transcended all language barrier and established itself as a brand in Indian Cinema.

The film's hindi version, which was produced by Karan Johar, is all set to hit the Rs 500 crore mark, globally. Released on April 28, the hindi dubbed version film had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark withing 3 days and has now gone on to become one of the highest grosser dubbed films of all times.

#Baahubali2 is now racing towards ₹ 450 cr... [Week 3] Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 17.75 cr. Total: ₹ 432.80 cr Nett. HINDI. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2017

#Baahubali2

Crossed ₹50 cr: Day 2

100 cr: Day 3

150 cr: Day 4

200 cr: Day 6

250 cr: Day 8

300 cr: Day 10

350 cr: Day 12

400 cr: Day 15

HINDI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2017

Baahubali 2's immense success has paved the way for regional films to invest in hindi-belt market and make globally consumed content. With an estimated earnings of Rs 121 crore from the first day across four languages, the second part in the Baahubali franchise is said to have registered the biggest opening for an Indian film.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in over 6500 screens across India, and in 9000 plus screens worldwide.