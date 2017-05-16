Baahubali 2's Huge Success Makes Rajamouli Contemplate Baahubali 3?

After the immense success of Baahubali franchise and ongoing quest of breaking all box office records by Baahubali: The Conclusion, the makers are finally discussing third part of the franchise. Director SS Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda are seriously considering another feature film for the series, despite declaring earlier that the storyline for Baahubali has concluded for good.

In an interview given to global website Variety ahead of Baahubali: The Conclusion screening in British Film Institute in London, Rajamouli has said, "We have the market and if we made a film for the market without having a compelling story, that would not be honest filmmaking. But who knows, if my father comes up with a compelling story like he did before, then there is no stopping, we can always make it."

After the success of Baahubali: The Beginning, Rajamouli had tweeted, "Looks Like I created more confusion instead of giving clarity..apologies.. Baahubali-3 is on cards..But the story that's written for the two parts will not be dragged for the sake of it. This story will conclude with the second part itself. Baahubali-3 will be done in a way that audience have never experienced films before. Hope that clarifies.."

Baahubali franchise was based on the story written by Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, who is a renowned writer of many films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more.

According to reports and source, Rajamouli and his producer, Shobu Yarlagadda, are now exploring the story for further possibilities. A think pool is being created with screenwriters who have worked on Hollywood franchises like Mission Impossible and King Arthur, for a possible plot of Baahubali 3.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is eyeing the mark of Rs 1500 crore this week. The film has already made more than Rs 1,400 crore worldwide within seventeen days of its release. With an estimated earnings of Rs 121 crore from the first day across four languages, the second part in the Baahubali franchise is said to have registered the biggest opening for an Indian film.

About the growing craze for the film worldwide, Rajamouli said, "We knew that there was not enough market in one region, so instead of limiting the story, we worked hard to expand the markets. Now the markets are open and we have a big fan following. We didn’t expect this kind of money, not just money, this kind of adulation and craziness, this quick."

After ruling the Indian Box Office and creating a stir in the west, the film's makers are now eyeing the Chinese market. "We are looking at Taiwan and Korea. China will be the next big one, which we failed to capitalize last time,” said the producer, Shobu Yarlagadda. “We’re taking it seriously now. I want to try and crack that and then the South American markets.”