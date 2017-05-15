X

Baahubali 2 Mania Grips Twinkle Khanna as She Tweets About Her Obsession With 'Kattappa'

Updated: May 15, 2017, 5:51 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

The world is going gaga over SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, and following the fans' frenzy is Bollywood actress and writer Twinkle Khanna. The social media sass queen is self-admittedly obsessed with the franchise and in particular with the character of Kattappa.

Khanna took to twitter to praise the film and wrote that she's been calling her daughter Kattappa much to the annoyance of her husband and actor Akshay Kumar. Taking a jibe at her husband's film Rowdy Rathore, she further added that he might have liked it if she was calling her Rowdy instead.

She even called the name Kattappa, as addictive as wafers.

Replying to Twinkle's tweet, Satyaraj's son wrote, "Mam I'm Kattappa's son!Dad is really happy to see your tweet!He's a big fan of Rajesh Khanna Ji!Our regards to your family"

Kattapa has undoubtedly become as popular as the character of Baahubali and the credit for it goes as much to Telugu actor Satyaraj, as it goes to the writers. Baahubali: The Conclusion released on April 28 and is still unstoppable at the box office. The film has earned more than Rs 1400 crore worldwide and is setting new records every passing day.

First Published: May 15, 2017, 5:51 PM IST
