Baahubali 2 Mania Grips Twinkle Khanna as She Tweets About Her Obsession With 'Kattappa'

The world is going gaga over SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, and following the fans' frenzy is Bollywood actress and writer Twinkle Khanna. The social media sass queen is self-admittedly obsessed with the franchise and in particular with the character of Kattappa.

Khanna took to twitter to praise the film and wrote that she's been calling her daughter Kattappa much to the annoyance of her husband and actor Akshay Kumar. Taking a jibe at her husband's film Rowdy Rathore, she further added that he might have liked it if she was calling her Rowdy instead.

Saw Baahubali & I've been calling my daughter Kattappa much to her dad's annoyance-Perhaps he would prefer her being called Rowdy instead:) — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 14, 2017

She even called the name Kattappa, as addictive as wafers.

All right perhaps I am a bit obsessed- but try it- say Kattappa 3 times and you won't be able to stop- it's like eating wafers - addictive! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 14, 2017

Replying to Twinkle's tweet, Satyaraj's son wrote, "Mam I'm Kattappa's son!Dad is really happy to see your tweet!He's a big fan of Rajesh Khanna Ji!Our regards to your family"

Mam I'm Kattappa's son!Dad is really happy to see your tweet!He's a big fan of Rajesh Khanna Ji!Our regards to your family😊 https://t.co/yFBaSpqjul — Sibi (Sathya)raj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 14, 2017

Kattapa has undoubtedly become as popular as the character of Baahubali and the credit for it goes as much to Telugu actor Satyaraj, as it goes to the writers. Baahubali: The Conclusion released on April 28 and is still unstoppable at the box office. The film has earned more than Rs 1400 crore worldwide and is setting new records every passing day.