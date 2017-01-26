Baahubali 2 New Poster: First Look of Devasena is Out!

The wait is unbearable. A new poster of Baahbubali 2: The Conclusion was released by director SS Rajamouli on Thursday which features Anushka Shetty and Prabhas. Anushka plays Amrendra Baahubali's wife Devasena in the film. While the first film saw her tied to chains, the second film, will go back in narrating her story with Amrendra Baahubali.

The much awaited sequel is set to release in theatres on April 28th.

Earlier, the posters featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati were released by the makers.