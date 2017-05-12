Baahubali 2 Star Prabhas Declines Brand Endorsements Worth Rs 18 Cr

Baahubali: The Conclusion is still busy breaking box office records all around the world, as its makers and actors rejoice in the glory. The lead actor of the film, Prabhas, is the most-talked about celebrity right now and thus from filmmakers to advertisers, everybody is eyeing to cash in on his popularity.

Reportedly, after the success of Baahubali 2 Prabhas was offered a huge sum of Rs 18 crore by advertisers from every possible sector but the actor rejected the offer. According to reports brand-makers across segments are keen on making him the face of their products, but Prabhas doesn't seem to be in the mood to sign any of them.

Later, Prabhas' spokesperson confirmed the news saying, "Yes, Prabhas has been approached by several brands. Although he hasn’t agreed to any of them as of now, he has declined a whopping 18 crore worth of brand endorsement."

Looks like the star of the nation doesn't want to tie his image to any brand right now. Many Bollywood actors have also stayed away from advertising any brand until they found something they truly believed in. Be it Kangana Ranaut or Ranveer Singh and even Ranbir Kapoor, actors have declined huge amount to advertisers in the past.

Prabhas, who started off as a south Indian actor has now become a global face post-Baahubali franchise. The actor will be next seen in a Telugu action thriller film Saaho.