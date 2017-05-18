Prabhas Or Rana Daggubati: Anushka Shetty Reveals Who She Finds Hotter

Baahubali: The Conclusion has been breaking records every day with its collection. The film has already earned its name in the history books of Indian cinema and the actors are now enjoying a global recognition. While the collection and grand execution are what made the film so noteworthy, it was also the characters in the film that made it popular amongst the audience. Baahubali and Kattappa might be two of the most popular character from the franchise, but it was the romance between Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena that caught the attention of the fans this time.

Now, fanfictions and fans of the franchise have been putting Prabhas and Rana Daggubati characters, Baahubali and Bhalla Dev, against each other since the first film came out in 2015. Now a fun chat of Devasena aka Anushka Shetty has surfaced online where the actress is being asked who she thinks is hotter between Rana and Prabhas, and yes the actress has a pick.

According to the actress, she finds Prabhas hotter than Rana because for her the latter is like a brother. Anushka also went on the record saying that it was challenging to play Devasena. She said, "The toughest challenge for me was to play the love interest of Amarendra Baahubali and also the mother to Mahendra Baahubali. But for Rajamouli, I would not have been able to pull off this challenge."

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have previously worked in Mirchi and Billa and post the immense success of Baahubali 2, they have become one of the most loved pairs in southern cinema.