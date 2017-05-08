While it is always interesting to wonder what characters in films would have looked had they not been played by the original actors, there are some movie roles that are so iconic that it is difficult to believe that other stars were even considered to play them.

Truth be told, Sridevi was the first choice for the role of Sivagami in director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali and Baahubali 2.

Sivagami may have been a fictional character, but it is Ramya Krishna who made the valiant, strong and compassionate queen of Mahishmati so believable. Her exceptionally expressive eyes not only conjured strong emotional reactions, but also made the performance so indelible. While we continue to laud Ramya for her ability to surprise and intrigue the audience, we can’t imagine Sridevi play the same character. Agreed, Sridevi is an incredible star, but the way Ramya stood out for the level of expressions and confidence she contained in her eyes as Sivagami, remains unmatched.

If reports are anything to go, director Rajamouli had approached Sridevi through director Raghavendra Rao. But the actress reportedly demanded Rs 6 crore for the role which was finally offered to Ramya Krishna.

It is believed that Ramya charged about Rs 2.5 crore for the same role.

But Sridevi's absence didn't affect the success of Baahubali and its sequel Baahubali 2. The grandeur and fan-frenzy for the franchise have resulted in one of the biggest milestones to be achieved by any Indian film. The second part in Baahubali franchise has collected Rs 1000 crore at the box-office, globally, in a week.